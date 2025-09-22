Most Europeans are not ready for a pay cut for remote work - ECB

Most employees in Europe are not willing to accept a significant pay cut for the opportunity to work a few days a week from home. The average income reduction respondents are willing to take to work two to three days remotely is 2.6%, according to an ECB document published on Monday, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

As a monthly survey shows, about 70% of respondents would not agree to a pay cut to work from home. At the same time, about 13% would agree to an income reduction of 1-5%, and 8% - by 6-10%. Despite companies' efforts to bring employees back to offices five days a week, office attendance remains below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

According to Eurostat, the share of employees aged 20-64 who worked from home at least occasionally was 22.4% in 2024 - almost twice as much as in 2019.

We find a large difference in willingness to accept a wage cut depending on different work-from-home models – wrote economists António Dias da Silva and Marco Weisler in a report published on September 22.

Those who currently work from home "are more likely to agree to a higher salary to maintain this work schedule." "In contrast, those who currently work from home one day a week would only agree to a 1.6% pay cut."

