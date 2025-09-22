$41.250.00
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 17658 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 15323 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
05:30 AM • 23496 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 18612 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 30572 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 46212 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55340 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61004 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57505 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Most Europeans are not ready for a pay cut for remote work - ECB

Kyiv • UNN

 6 views

Most employees in Europe are not willing to accept a significant pay cut for the opportunity to work a few days a week from home. Only 13% would agree to a 1-5% reduction in income, and 8% to a 6-10% reduction.

Most Europeans are not ready for a pay cut for remote work - ECB

Most employees in Europe are not willing to accept a significant pay cut for the opportunity to work a few days a week from home. The average income reduction respondents are willing to take to work two to three days remotely is 2.6%, according to an ECB document published on Monday, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

As a monthly survey shows, about 70% of respondents would not agree to a pay cut to work from home. At the same time, about 13% would agree to an income reduction of 1-5%, and 8% - by 6-10%. Despite companies' efforts to bring employees back to offices five days a week, office attendance remains below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20915.09.25, 20:55 • 13673 views

According to Eurostat, the share of employees aged 20-64 who worked from home at least occasionally was 22.4% in 2024 - almost twice as much as in 2019.

We find a large difference in willingness to accept a wage cut depending on different work-from-home models

– wrote economists António Dias da Silva and Marco Weisler in a report published on September 22.

Those who currently work from home "are more likely to agree to a higher salary to maintain this work schedule." "In contrast, those who currently work from home one day a week would only agree to a 1.6% pay cut."

The government allocated UAH 6.2 billion for teachers' allowances17.09.25, 19:49 • 3373 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
European Central Bank
Bloomberg L.P.