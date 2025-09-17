The government allocated UAH 6.2 billion for teachers' allowances

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 6.2 billion for additional payments to teachers for unfavorable working conditions in September-December 2025. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

In 2025, a subvention of UAH 6 billion 218 million 546.4 thousand was distributed from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions for unfavorable working conditions in September-December 2025. - Melnychuk reported.

As reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, 409,241 teachers will receive the funds.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to gradually increase teachers' salaries by 50% in 2026, which involves allocating UAH 183.9 billion. In total, UAH 265.4 billion is provided for education in 2026, which is UAH 66.5 billion more than this year.