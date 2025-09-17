The government allocated UAH 6.2 billion for teachers' allowances

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
05:46 PM • 54 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 2622 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8864 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 16359 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 30555 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 37869 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37855 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 101281 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118672 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53698 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 50715 views
25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and MoldovaSeptember 17, 10:38 AM • 4624 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - DemchenkoSeptember 17, 10:56 AM • 15245 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 17, 11:08 AM • 20385 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 16521 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 16538 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 50736 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 101283 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118674 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 66287 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 520 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 39197 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 44436 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 73650 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 70942 views
Actual
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The government allocated UAH 6.2 billion for teachers' allowances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 6.2 billion for teachers' allowances for unfavorable working conditions in September-December 2025. The funds will be received by 409,241 teachers.

The government allocated UAH 6.2 billion for teachers' allowances

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 6.2 billion for additional payments to teachers for unfavorable working conditions in September-December 2025. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

In 2025, a subvention of UAH 6 billion 218 million 546.4 thousand was distributed from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to pedagogical staff of general secondary education institutions for unfavorable working conditions in September-December 2025.

- Melnychuk reported.

Addition

As reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, 409,241 teachers will receive the funds.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to gradually increase teachers' salaries by 50% in 2026, which involves allocating UAH 183.9 billion. In total, UAH 265.4 billion is provided for education in 2026, which is UAH 66.5 billion more than this year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsEducation
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine