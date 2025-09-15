The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,209

$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 10216 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 15067 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 20008 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 23982 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 54078 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 35632 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32235 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35994 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58098 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 35696 views
In Zakarpattia, a "black archaeologist" unearthed and tried to sell a unique treasure of bronze celts: he will face trialSeptember 15, 09:02 AM • 4354 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 30504 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 13015 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhoto02:15 PM • 11440 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 30663 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 35849 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 54097 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 32308 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 111544 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Olha Stefanishyna
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 24507 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 25223 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 31874 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 38009 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 87490 views
TikTok
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times
Shahed-136

The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,209

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for an increase in the subsistence minimum to UAH 3,209 from January 1. In 2025, the subsistence minimum remains at UAH 2,920, as in 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for an increase in the subsistence minimum from January 1 to 3209 hryvnias. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

Subsistence minimum per person 3209 hryvnias per month from January 1, 2026

- Zheleznyak reported.

Addition

In 2025, the subsistence minimum and related social benefits remain at the 2024 level and amount to 2920 hryvnias per month, and for the main social and demographic groups of the population:

  • children under 6 years old - 2563 hryvnias;
    • children aged 6 to 18 years old - 3196 hryvnias;
      • able-bodied persons - 3028 hryvnias;
        • able-bodied persons, which is used to determine the basic amount of a judge's salary, - 2102 hryvnias;
          • able-bodied persons, which is used to determine the salaries of employees of other state bodies whose remuneration is regulated by special laws, as well as employees of tax and customs authorities - 2102 hryvnias;
            • able-bodied persons, which is used to determine the salary of a prosecutor of a district prosecutor's office - 1600 hryvnias;
              • persons who have lost their ability to work - 2361 hryvnias;
                • persons who have lost their ability to work, which is used to determine the amount of additional payment for living in areas of radioactive contamination, including by court decisions - 1600 hryvnias.

                  The subsistence minimum is the monetary value of a set of food products sufficient to ensure the normal functioning of the human body and maintain its health, as well as a minimum set of non-food goods and a minimum set of services necessary to meet the basic social and cultural needs of an individual.

                  The subsistence minimum is used for:

                  • general assessment of the standard of living in Ukraine, which is the basis for the implementation of social policy and the development of individual state social programs;
                    • setting the minimum wage and minimum old-age pension, determining the amounts of social assistance, assistance to families with children, unemployment benefits, as well as scholarships and other social payments based on the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine;
                      • determining the right to receive social assistance;
                        • determining state social guarantees and service standards and provision in the fields of healthcare, education, social services, and others;
                          • setting the amount of the non-taxable minimum income of citizens;
                            • forming the state budget and local budgets.

                              The subsistence minimum also affects the payment of alimony. The minimum guaranteed amount of alimony for one child is at least 50% of the subsistence minimum for a child of the appropriate age. For a child under 6 years old - 1281.5 hryvnias, and for a child under 18 years old - 1598 hryvnias.

                              The subsistence minimum also affects the amount of the minimum pension, which is calculated based on the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work, meaning the minimum pension this year will be 2361 hryvnias.

                              Addition

                              The minimum wage in 2025 remains at the level of 8000 UAH, but an increase in personal income tax and military duty will lead to a decrease in the amount received "in hand."

                              The minimum wage is an indicator that underlies many accruals, rates, and taxes. The minimum wage is used to calculate the maximum daily allowance for business trips within Ukraine, compensation for health damage, calculation of payment for additional days off, sick leave, and maternity benefits, etc.

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

                              Yaroslav Zheleznyak
                              Ukraine