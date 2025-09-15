The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,209

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for an increase in the subsistence minimum from January 1 to 3209 hryvnias. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

Subsistence minimum per person 3209 hryvnias per month from January 1, 2026 - Zheleznyak reported.

Addition

In 2025, the subsistence minimum and related social benefits remain at the 2024 level and amount to 2920 hryvnias per month, and for the main social and demographic groups of the population:

children under 6 years old - 2563 hryvnias;

children aged 6 to 18 years old - 3196 hryvnias;

able-bodied persons - 3028 hryvnias;

able-bodied persons, which is used to determine the basic amount of a judge's salary, - 2102 hryvnias;

able-bodied persons, which is used to determine the salaries of employees of other state bodies whose remuneration is regulated by special laws, as well as employees of tax and customs authorities - 2102 hryvnias;

able-bodied persons, which is used to determine the salary of a prosecutor of a district prosecutor's office - 1600 hryvnias;

persons who have lost their ability to work - 2361 hryvnias;

persons who have lost their ability to work, which is used to determine the amount of additional payment for living in areas of radioactive contamination, including by court decisions - 1600 hryvnias.

The subsistence minimum is the monetary value of a set of food products sufficient to ensure the normal functioning of the human body and maintain its health, as well as a minimum set of non-food goods and a minimum set of services necessary to meet the basic social and cultural needs of an individual.

The subsistence minimum is used for:

general assessment of the standard of living in Ukraine, which is the basis for the implementation of social policy and the development of individual state social programs;

setting the minimum wage and minimum old-age pension, determining the amounts of social assistance, assistance to families with children, unemployment benefits, as well as scholarships and other social payments based on the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine;

determining the right to receive social assistance;

determining state social guarantees and service standards and provision in the fields of healthcare, education, social services, and others;

setting the amount of the non-taxable minimum income of citizens;

forming the state budget and local budgets.

The subsistence minimum also affects the payment of alimony. The minimum guaranteed amount of alimony for one child is at least 50% of the subsistence minimum for a child of the appropriate age. For a child under 6 years old - 1281.5 hryvnias, and for a child under 18 years old - 1598 hryvnias.

The subsistence minimum also affects the amount of the minimum pension, which is calculated based on the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work, meaning the minimum pension this year will be 2361 hryvnias.

Addition

The minimum wage in 2025 remains at the level of 8000 UAH, but an increase in personal income tax and military duty will lead to a decrease in the amount received "in hand."

The minimum wage is an indicator that underlies many accruals, rates, and taxes. The minimum wage is used to calculate the maximum daily allowance for business trips within Ukraine, compensation for health damage, calculation of payment for additional days off, sick leave, and maternity benefits, etc.