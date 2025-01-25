Most combat engagements in Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors, a number of localities under hostile fire - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 123. The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. High combat activity continues in the Kursk sector, with 7 firefights taking place on the afternoon of January 25.

The defense forces are holding their lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough. The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy.

The areas of Bachevsk, Turya, Stepok, Ryasne, Miropilske, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, Khodyno in Sumy region and Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region came under enemy fire;

Tymofiivka is in the Kharkiv region.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Kostiantynopilske, nine engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 enemy attempts to advance near Orikhovo Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora, and 13 firefights are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiivka, Shyikivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky and in the directions of Novolyubivka, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 25 combat engagements in this area, nine of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions in the Toretsk area eight times. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled eight attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions in the Orikhivske, Huliaypillia, Prydniprovskyi, Kharkiv and Siverskyi sectors.

Seven militants' assaults took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Lozova in the Kupyansk sector, and one firefight is still ongoing.

Fifteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, seven of them are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy conducted 17 air strikes, dropped 33 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired 266 artillery shells, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

