Most combat engagements in Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors, a number of localities under hostile fire - General Staff

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 92043 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100817 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108768 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111569 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103893 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135881 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120232 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66870 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114973 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38343 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 92049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132298 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29625 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114973 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120232 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140479 views
Most combat engagements in Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors, a number of localities under hostile fire - General Staff

Most combat engagements in Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors, a number of localities under hostile fire - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42334 views

Over the last day, 123 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske (32 attacks) and Kramatorsk (27 attacks) sectors.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 123. The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. High combat activity continues in the Kursk sector, with 7 firefights taking place on the afternoon of January 25.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 123. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, to drop drones, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country.

The defense forces are holding their lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough. The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy.

The areas of Bachevsk, Turya, Stepok, Ryasne, Miropilske, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, Khodyno in Sumy region and Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region came under enemy fire;

Tymofiivka is in the Kharkiv region.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Kostiantynopilske, nine engagements are still ongoing. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 enemy attempts to advance near Orikhovo Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora, and 13 firefights are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiivka, Shyikivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky and in the directions of Novolyubivka, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 25 combat engagements in this area, nine of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions in the Toretsk area eight times. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled eight attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions in the Orikhivske, Huliaypillia, Prydniprovskyi, Kharkiv and Siverskyi sectors.

Seven militants' assaults took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Lozova in the Kupyansk sector, and one firefight is still ongoing.

Fifteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, seven of them are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy conducted 17 air strikes, dropped 33 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired 266 artillery shells, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 117 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff24.01.25, 18:19 • 27840 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

