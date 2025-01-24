Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 117 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100917 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102087 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110073 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112745 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104309 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113478 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 117 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 117 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27841 views

Over the last day, 117 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where the occupants made 46 attempts to attack.

Over the last day, 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline in various sectors. The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where the occupiers made 46 attempts to attack. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of at 16.00 on January 24, 2025, UNN reports.

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Pokrovka, Kucherivka in Sumy region; Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region,

- the message says.

In the Kharkiv sector , our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out nine assault actions near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Zelenyi Hai and Zahryzove. Four firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Four engagements remained incomplete.

Defense forces repel 25 Russian attacks near Chasovyi Yar, Vasyukivka, Novomarkove and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector, 17 firefights are still ongoing,

- the General Staff reported.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked 13 times near Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbynivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 46 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoyelizavetivka, Uspenivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 30 attacks, 16 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy made one attempt to attack near Kostiantynivske, and the fighting is still ongoing.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked three times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled six attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, five attacks are still ongoing. The enemy made over 240 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems,

- the General Staff added.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.

British Intelligence: DPRK lost about 4000 troops in Kursk region, a quarter of them killed24.01.25, 14:41 • 45938 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising