"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16661 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71737 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39022 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44324 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51465 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93162 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85154 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35435 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60572 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109419 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Most battles in 24 hours were in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2688 views

Over the past day, 111 combat engagements took place on the front lines, a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 109 air strikes and carried out almost 6,600 shellings.

Most battles in 24 hours were in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

More than a quarter of the 111 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the morning report in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 111 combat clashes took place over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 109 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 177 guided air bombs. In addition, it carried out almost 6,600 shellings, 126 of them from rocket salvo systems, and used 2,923 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four air defense facilities and two artillery facilities of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions once in the area of Vovchansk last day.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiya and towards Novy, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled five assaults by the occupation forces near the settlements of Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne and Stupochki.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and Kurdyumivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 32 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Vodyane Druge, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy tried 12 times to break through near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted an offensive action in the area of Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 38 air strikes using 72 guided air bombs, and also carried out 407 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from rocket salvo systems," the statement said.

Russian losses per day: over a thousand soldiers and almost 90 artillery systems16.04.25, 08:01 • 4608 views

