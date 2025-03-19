Most battles in the Pokrovsk direction: map of hostilities from the General Staff

$41.320.06
44.630.03
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16316 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106601 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168525 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106203 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 342801 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173403 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124813 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159832 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37909 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85388 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23543 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20402 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16316 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106601 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168525 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159882 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20439 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23580 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37949 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47158 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135751 views
Most battles in the Pokrovsk direction: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12128 views

140 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also active in the Toretsk and Kursk regions.

Most battles in the Pokrovsk direction: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Most of the 140 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Toretsk direction and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 19, showing a map of hostilities for March 18, writes UNN.

In general, 140 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 81 CABs, and involved almost 2,200 kamikaze drones for destruction. The enemy also carried out 5,300 artillery shellings, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, two guns and a warehouse of weapons and military equipment of the invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried 10 times in vain to advance in the area of Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near Yampolivka, Nadiya and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna and Novyi.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched six attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Markove and Predtechyne.

Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 21 times in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka and towards Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks by invaders in the area of Kostyantynopol.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks by invaders over the past day, the enemy also launched 27 air strikes, using 33 CABs, and carried out 209 shellings, three of which were from MLRS," the statement said.

Enemy losses per day: more than a thousand invaders eliminated and 12 tanks destroyed19.03.25, 07:37 • 14874 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35