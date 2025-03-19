Most battles in the Pokrovsk direction: map of hostilities from the General Staff
140 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also active in the Toretsk and Kursk regions.
the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 19, showing a map of hostilities for March 18, writes UNN.
In general, 140 combat engagements were recorded over the past day
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 81 CABs, and involved almost 2,200 kamikaze drones for destruction. The enemy also carried out 5,300 artillery shellings, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, two guns and a warehouse of weapons and military equipment of the invaders.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried 10 times in vain to advance in the area of Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near Yampolivka, Nadiya and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna and Novyi.
In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched six attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Markove and Predtechyne.
Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 21 times in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka and towards Oleksiivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks by invaders in the area of Kostyantynopol.
In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove.
In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks by invaders over the past day, the enemy also launched 27 air strikes, using 33 CABs, and carried out 209 shellings, three of which were from MLRS," the statement said.
