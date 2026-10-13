Most Americans believe that President Donald Trump puts his personal wealth above the interests of the United States as a whole. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Slightly more than half of Americans say that Trump has prioritized his personal financial interests since returning to the White House, while only about a quarter say that he places the same emphasis on the country as a whole.

The poll results suggest that most American adults believe that the growth of Trump's personal wealth has been at the center of his attention during his second term. Only about a quarter of American adults say that he prioritizes his personal business interests - the publication says.

At the same time, the White House has repeatedly rejected accusations that Trump and his family business are receiving financial benefits from his serving as president of the United States.

The poll was conducted among 2,140 adults from September 24 to 28 of this year.

Trump burned decades of U.S. policy in the fire and sided with Putin - The Atlantic