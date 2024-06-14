Moskalkova published a list of alleged Ukrainian prisoners of war

Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has published an alleged list of Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Russia is supposedly ready to return home in the near future, UNN reports .

I am writing to the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, with a request to facilitate the intensification of the Russian-Ukrainian exchange processes. I am publishing a list of Ukrainian servicemen who are ready to return home in the near future if the Ukrainian side agrees to take them in exchange for Russian prisoners of war - Moskalkova wrote cynically.

It is noted that the list contains 430 names.

Addendum

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russia is allegedly ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and declare a non-nuclear and non-aligned status.

This statement was made a day before the Peace Summit hosted by Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry statedthat recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Moscow's readiness for peace talks are yet another manipulative attempt by Russia to present itself as a peacemaker.