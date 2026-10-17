Moscow was attacked by more than 140 drones overnight — operations at airports in the Russian capital were restricted

$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
04:29 AM • 10317 views
Russian night attacks on Ukrainian regions: one person killed in Kherson, dozens injured, and infrastructure damagedPhoto
04:19 AM • 10933 views
Trump imposed "hellish" sanctions on Russia and immediately suspended their implementation – BBC
03:17 AM • 11304 views
Zelenskyy criticized Trump's deal with Russia on diesel and called Moscow's actions regarding peace a "parody"
02:38 AM • 12677 views
Mysterious devices discovered on Russian "Molniya-2" drones: could they be an analogue of Starlink?
01:56 AM • 12693 views
Putin claimed the capture of 6,500 sq km of Ukraine, but the Russian army’s actual gains are 45 times smaller – ISW
01:17 AM • 12068 views
Rosneft's oil refinery, which supplies Moscow with fuel, halted part of its production after a drone attack
12:38 AM • 12257 views
Lukashenko stated that Trump has no right to dictate to Ukraine who should be its president
11:56 PM • 12437 views
"They should not be allowed into Europe at all" — Finland proposes banning tourist visas for Russians
October 16, 11:16 PM • 12287 views
Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media
October 16, 10:57 PM • 11373 views
Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.8m/s
99%
751mm
Popular news
LeBron James arranged a surprise for Usher on his 48th birthdayPhotoOctober 16, 09:05 PM • 13715 views
KFC is dropping Pepsi in favor of Coca-Cola: PepsiCo could lose $500 million a yearOctober 16, 10:06 PM • 11076 views
Photos have emerged showing the aftermath of the strike on a "Yandex" data center in RussiaVideoOctober 16, 10:55 PM • 9370 views
Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degreesOctober 16, 11:05 PM • 8122 views
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into Scientology12:06 AM • 10888 views
Publications
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remains05:00 AM • 1942 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 42499 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 38957 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 42294 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 10:05 AM • 51108 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Lady Gaga
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and driving03:05 AM • 3234 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhoto02:05 AM • 4282 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhoto01:06 AM • 5108 views
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into Scientology12:06 AM • 10995 views
Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degreesOctober 16, 11:05 PM • 8298 views
Actual
Starlink
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Heating

Moscow was attacked by more than 140 drones overnight — operations at airports in the Russian capital were restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Russian authorities claimed that 144 drones were allegedly shot down over Moscow. Airport operations were temporarily restricted due to the threat of attacks.

Moscow was attacked by more than 140 drones overnight — operations at airports in the Russian capital were restricted

On the night of Saturday, October 17, Moscow came under a massive drone attack. Russian authorities claimed that more than 140 drones heading toward the capital had allegedly been destroyed. Due to the threat of strikes, flight restrictions were introduced at Moscow's airports. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The first reports of the attack appeared shortly after midnight. At 00:40 Kyiv time, Sobyanin reported that 15 drones had allegedly been shot down, and approximately an hour later he reported the destruction of another 14 aircraft.

After 3 a.m., Russian authorities reported another 15 drones shot down. Around 5 a.m., Sobyanin reported 25 more drones that had allegedly been intercepted on approach to the capital.

Russians reported the largest number of drones in the morning

Around 7 a.m., the mayor of Moscow reported that another 75 drones had allegedly been destroyed. Thus, according to his published statements, Russian air defenses had allegedly shot down at least 144 drones during the night.

Rosneft's oil refinery, which supplies Moscow with fuel, halted part of its production after a drone attack17.10.26, 04:17 • 12069 views

At the same time, Sobyanin did not report any specific damage or casualties resulting from the attack. He only noted that emergency services were working at the sites where debris had fallen.

On the evening of October 16, "Rosaviatsia" announced temporary restrictions on the operation of Moscow's airports. Such measures were introduced amid reports of drones approaching the capital.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the number of downed drones claimed by the Russian authorities. Information about the possible consequences of the overnight attack also remains limited.

Putin announced the creation of a 660-kilometer "security zone" on the territory of Ukraine but refused to discuss it17.10.26, 06:38 • 1826 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions