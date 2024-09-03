Moscow refinery suspends oil refining after UAV attack - Reuters

Gazpromneft's oil refinery in Moscow has suspended oil distillation after a drone attack on September 1, Reuters reported, citing its sources, UNN reported.

According to sources, the UAV attack suspended the operation of the Euro+ combined refinery. It accounts for about 50% of the plant's total primary oil refining capacity. This is 6 million tons of oil per year.

The refinery can resume refining oil at the Euro+ unit after repairs in five to six days.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that several drones attacked a Moscow oil refinery, a fire broke out in a "separate technical room" at the plant.



