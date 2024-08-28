Refineries shut down in Russia as a result of UAV strikes, gasoline rises sharply

Between January and July, gasoline prices in Russia rose by more than 5%. At the same time, Ukrainian UAVs are increasingly being used to target Russian oil facilities.

In 2024, gasoline prices in Russia continue to rise sharply: In January-July, prices rose by more than 5%. According to analysts, the rise in gasoline prices in Russia even accelerated in July. The authorities have imposed an embargo on gasoline exports until the end of the year.

Experts do not directly attribute the price increase to drone attacks, but they see a combination of reasons. These include high demand, scheduled repairs, and a number of other factors.

It should be noted that since the beginning of 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked oil refineries and infrastructure located in Russia and in the occupied Crimea and Luhansk region more than 60 times.

The BBC analyzed statements by Russian and Ukrainian authorities, data from Russian and foreign media, and Telegram channels.

The following stages were identified:

In mid-January, the drones first flew almost 900 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, targeting the St. Petersburg oil terminal.

In March, the number of military incidents with refineries and oil depots reached 13. Several oil refineries were reported to be shut down.

UAV strikes have caused losses for oil companies. In May 2024, two attacks on oil depots with subsequent fires occurred in Russian-occupied Luhansk.

The Tuapse refinery, owned by Rosneft, has also been repeatedly targeted. In May, the refinery immediately shut down after a liquefied petroleum gas unit was damaged.

In July, according to regional authorities, drone debris damaged the plant's infrastructure.

The Russian government has extended the temporary ban on gasoline exports until the end of 2024. The restriction does not apply to supplies under intergovernmental agreements, personal use and humanitarian aid.