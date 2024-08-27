Consequences of Ukraine's attacks: Russian airlines start saving fuel - rosmedia

Pobeda airline pilots have complained about the new requirements of the low-cost airline, according to which planes are refueled with a minimum amount of fuel. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

In his complaint to the "competent authorities," one of the pilots called the low-cost airline's actions "criminal" because such a requirement reduces the level of safety for economic performance.

According to him, at departure airports, after refueling, there are messages about the lack or use of reserve fuel, which is necessary to go to an alternate airfield.

It is noted that due to new orders to save fuel, the calculation of the air route is made according to short schemes that are never used, and when entering a standard approach scheme into the computer, there is no longer enough fuel, the pilot reports.

He clarifies that Pobeda's management is counting on "rerouting" routes, which air traffic controllers do not always allow, as it is necessary to avoid dangerous weather conditions in summer.

Meanwhile, Pobeda itself denies this information. A retractive statement by Pobeda's management was also disseminated by the Russian media.

The company assures that all flights are carried out with a sufficient supply of fuel and emphasizes that in case of bad weather conditions, all flights receive additional fuel.

In the spring, after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, Moscow asked Kazakhstan to be ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline in case of a fuel shortage.

