Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121098 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155959 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154127 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Consequences of Ukraine's attacks: Russian airlines start saving fuel - rosmedia

Consequences of Ukraine's attacks: Russian airlines start saving fuel - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18957 views

The pilots of the Russian low-cost airline Pobeda have reported unsafe fuel economy on flights. The company denies these allegations, claiming that all flights are carried out with sufficient fuel.

Pobeda airline pilots have complained about the new requirements of the low-cost airline, according to which planes are refueled with a minimum amount of fuel. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

In his complaint to the "competent authorities," one of the pilots called the low-cost airline's actions "criminal" because such a requirement reduces the level of safety for economic performance.

SBU jointly with the SSO strikes warehouses with CABs and fuel at the “Marynivka” airfield in Russia - sources22.08.24, 12:06 • 22645 views

According to him, at departure airports, after refueling, there are messages about the lack or use of reserve fuel, which is necessary to go to an alternate airfield.

It is noted that due to new orders to save fuel, the calculation of the air route is made according to short schemes that are never used, and when entering a standard approach scheme into the computer, there is no longer enough fuel, the pilot reports.

He clarifies that Pobeda's management is counting on "rerouting" routes, which air traffic controllers do not always allow, as it is necessary to avoid dangerous weather conditions in summer.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Pobeda itself denies this information. A retractive statement by Pobeda's management was also disseminated by the Russian media. 

The company assures that all flights are carried out with a sufficient supply of fuel and emphasizes that in case of bad weather conditions, all flights receive additional fuel.

Recall

In the spring, after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, Moscow asked Kazakhstan to be ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline in case of a fuel shortage.

Russia says a ferry with fuel sank in the port of Kavkaz after an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces22.08.24, 19:10 • 25240 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

