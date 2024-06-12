Moscow Exchange suspends trading in dollars and euros amid US sanctions

Starting tomorrow, June 13, the Moscow Stock Exchange will not trade in dollars and euros due to the US sanctions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Moscow Exchange.

Details

According to the statement, due to the imposition of US sanctions, trading on the Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted in accordance with the current regulations starting June 13:

In the foreign exchange and precious metals markets, trading is carried out on all instruments, except for currency pairs with the US dollar and the euro;

in the stock and money markets, and the market for standardized derivatives, trading is conducted in all instruments, except for instruments settled in US dollars and euros;

in the derivatives market, trading is conducted as usual.

Recall

The United States has imposed a new large-scale package of sanctions against Russia.