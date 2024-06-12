ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Moscow Exchange suspends trading in dollars and euros amid US sanctions

Kyiv

Moscow Exchange stops trading in US dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions against Russia.

Starting tomorrow, June 13, the Moscow Stock Exchange will not trade in dollars and euros due to the US sanctions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Moscow Exchange.

Details

According to the statement, due to the imposition of US sanctions, trading on the Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted in accordance with the current regulations starting June 13:

In the foreign exchange and precious metals markets, trading is carried out on all instruments, except for currency pairs with the US dollar and the euro;

in the stock and money markets, and the market for standardized derivatives, trading is conducted in all instruments, except for instruments settled in US dollars and euros;

in the derivatives market, trading is conducted as usual.

Recall

The United States has imposed a new large-scale package of sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World

