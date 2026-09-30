Mortgages became more expensive on the secondary market and fell in price on the primary market — NBU

In July 2026, banks issued mortgages at an annual rate of 7.64% in the primary market and 10.06% in the secondary real estate market. The monthly rate decreased in the primary market from 7.74% and increased in the secondary market from 9.86%. This is evidenced by data from the NBU’s monthly survey of banks, UNN writes.

Details

In July, Ukrainian banks issued 710 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.4 billion.

According to the NBU, the monthly results were as follows:

367 loans totaling UAH 730 million were issued in the primary real estate market, including 134 loans worth UAH 253 million secured by property rights to future real estate;

343 loans totaling UAH 714 million were issued in the secondary real estate market;

the weighted average effective rate was 7.64% per annum in the primary market and 10.06% in the secondary market;

the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans is only 12%.

Banks expect Ukrainians to take out loans more actively, including mortgages - NBU

Where the most mortgages were taken out

By region, the largest number of mortgage loans in July was issued:

in Kyiv region (265 agreements totaling UAH 543 million, or 38% of the total volume);

in the city of Kyiv (87 agreements worth UAH 209 million);

in Lviv region (52 agreements worth UAH 130 million);

in Vinnytsia region (28 agreements worth UAH 58 million);

in Volyn region (25 agreements worth UAH 54 million).

During the survey, 38 banks provided responses, accounting for more than 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio; 14 of them reported issuing new mortgage loans.