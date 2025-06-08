Morning strike on the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region: a warehouse is on fire, equipment is damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On June 8, the enemy attacked the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a warehouse with an area of 2000 sq.m, agricultural machinery was damaged.
On Sunday morning, June 8, the enemy attacked the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the regional department of the SES.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the combined strike, a fire broke out in a warehouse and agricultural machinery was damaged.
As of 07:45, the fire was localized on an area of 2000 sq.m. Information about casualties has not been received
Currently, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.
Recall
On June 3, the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" missile. The enemy hit the ground, there were no civilian casualties.
At the end of May, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on a farm in the Horokhiv community of Mykolaiv region. Four employees were injured.
