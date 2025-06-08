$41.470.00
Morning strike on the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region: a warehouse is on fire, equipment is damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

On June 8, the enemy attacked the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a warehouse with an area of 2000 sq.m, agricultural machinery was damaged.

Morning strike on the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region: a warehouse is on fire, equipment is damaged

On Sunday morning, June 8, the enemy attacked the Kostiantynivka community in Mykolaiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the regional department of the SES.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the combined strike, a fire broke out in a warehouse and agricultural machinery was damaged.

As of 07:45, the fire was localized on an area of 2000 sq.m. Information about casualties has not been received

- the statement said.

Currently, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On June 3, the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region with a "Kinzhal" missile. The enemy hit the ground, there were no civilian casualties.

At the end of May, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on a farm in the Horokhiv community of Mykolaiv region. Four employees were injured.

