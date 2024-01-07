Morning shelling in Kherson: one killed and one wounded

A 62-year-old man was wounded in the morning shelling of Kherson. He was taken to the hospital, but it was not possible to save his life. This was reported in the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

Today, Russians have been shelling Kherson since early morning. A 62-year-old man was injured in the shelling of the city center. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Doctors tried to save his life, but his injuries proved fatal. - the statement said.

Kherson region: Russians attacked Beryslav district from the air

Optional

A little later, the JTF reported another attack in which another local resident was injured.

Recall

Russian occupants fired 89 times in Kherson region over the past day. As a result of these attacks, 5 people were wounded, including 2 children.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 enemy attack drones overnight