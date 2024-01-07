Kherson region: Russians attacked Beryslav district from the air
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted air strikes on Beryslav district in Kherson region, damaging buildings but not injuring residents. UNN reports 89 shelling incidents in the region, which resulted in 5 people being injured, including 2 children.
The consequences of yesterday's attacks on the Boryslav district were shown by Kherson Regional Military Administration. Their photos are published by UNN.
Details
According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian army attacked one of the settlements in Beryslav district from the air last night.
The enemy fire damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. Local residents were not injured.
The enemy tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff07.01.24, 07:53 • 34429 views
Recall
In the morning, UNN reportedthat Russian occupants shelled Kherson region 89 times over the past day. As a result of these attacks, 5 people were injured, including 2 children.