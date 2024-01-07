Kherson region: Russians attacked Beryslav district from the air

The consequences of yesterday's attacks on the Boryslav district were shown by Kherson Regional Military Administration. Their photos are published by UNN.

Details

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian army attacked one of the settlements in Beryslav district from the air last night.

The enemy fire damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. Local residents were not injured.

The enemy tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff

Recall

In the morning, UNN reportedthat Russian occupants shelled Kherson region 89 times over the past day. As a result of these attacks, 5 people were injured, including 2 children.