More than a thousand occupants and 7 tanks: Ukrainian General Staff updates data on Russian losses at the front

Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. Thus, over the past day, the aggressor country lost more than a thousand occupants and 7 tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russians as of February 24, 25 are estimated to be approximately:

personnel - 868230 (+1,180) persons liquidated

tanks - 10177 (+7)

armored combat vehicles - 21157 (+6)

artillery systems - 23626 (+44)

RSV - 1299 (+3)

air defense means - 1081 (+0)

airplanes - 370 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 26645 (+217)

cruise missiles - 3064 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 38444 (+110)

special equipment - 3757 (+3)

The data is being updated.

At 4 a.m. on February 24 , the Russian occupiers launched a KAB strike on Kharkiv. According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, a civilian enterprise came under enemy attack.

Russia seeks to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond eastern and southern regions - Syrsky