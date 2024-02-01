Over 900 Mariupol defenders remain in Russian captivity - Azov commander

More than 900 Azov soldiers who defended Mariupol are still in russian captivity. This was announced by Azov commander Denys Prokopenko, UNN reports.

Details

207 Ukrainian servicemen returned home during the next prisoner exchange soldiers, including two soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

However, the exchange lists did not include other fighters from the Azov Brigade who held the defence of Mariupol, even though more than a year and a half had passed since the order to cease the defence of of Mariupol.

There are still more than 900 Azovites in Russian captivity who held the defence of Mariupol with dignity and for 86 days did not allow the enemy to timely transfer forces and means to develop success in the direction of Zaporizhzhia he wrote.

He hopes that the relevant authorities will make sufficient efforts to release all "Azovites".

"Ours are at home. We are returning them no matter what": Zelensky announces the return of 207 people from captivity