Zelenskyy visited an enterprise in Kyiv Oblast that produces components for Ukrainian missiles and drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with specialists from an enterprise in the Kyiv region that produces electronics and sensitive components for Ukrainian missiles, drones, and other equipment. He added that 80% of the production of this enterprise works for the defense of our state, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Today in the Kyiv region, at an enterprise where Ukrainian weapons are made smart. Met with the team that produces electronics and sensitive components for our missiles, drones, secure communication devices. They quickly mastered the production of control units and other important components here. More than 80% of the production works for our defense - Zelenskyy reported.

The President also thanked everyone who strengthens the defense capability of our state for their work.

Thank you to the entire team for your work, which yields results for our defense. You are strengthening Ukraine's defense capability, and that is important - noted the head of state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three military laws concerning mandatory military training for medical students and pharmacists, military contracts for citizens aged 60+, and additional payments for instructors. A law on restoring the rights of deported persons was also signed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also signed the Law on financial assistance for dependents of deceased servicemen.