More than 80 combat engagements in a day: the General Staff reported where the fiercest battles are taking place at the front

Since the beginning of the day on February 23, 81 firefights have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to operational information, the Russian invaders conducted 38 air strikes, using 57 missile launchers.

In addition, the Russians engaged 928 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Vovchansk and Zakhidne with the support of the air force, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Zahryzove and in the direction of Bohuslavka. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and two more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Kuzmine and in the direction of Novoye, Shyikivka, Novoplatonivka, Zelena Dolyna, Cherneshchyna. One firefight is currently underway. Sloviansk came under an air strike.

Defense forces repelled one offensive of the invaders near Bilohorivka in the Siverskiy sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Oleksandr-Sultyno, one attack was repelled by Ukrainian troops. Rai-Oleksandrivka came under an air strike.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske, with four attacks still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried to break through our defense 22 times near the localities of Promin, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ulakly, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, Leontovychi, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka and Vodiane Druhe, two firefights are ongoing. Komar, Oleksiivka, Zvirove, Lysivka and Myrnohrad were hit by air strikes.

The defense forces are holding back enemy attacks, and the enemy is suffering significant losses - 340 occupants have been neutralized in this area today, 190 of them irretrievably. In addition, 13 vehicles, a UAV antenna, a mortar, a cannon, two buggies were destroyed, and one armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and three cannons of the invaders were significantly damaged - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten enemy attacks near Kostyantynopil and Burlatske, and another attack is ongoing.

In the Gulyaypole sector, Zelene Pole and Gulyaypole were hit by air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Stepove. Kamianske was attacked by Russian proxies.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovskyi directions.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 19 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day, and two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and made 346 artillery attacks," the statement said.

The General Staff added that the situation in other areas has not changed significantly.

Defense forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor country Russia. Thus, over the past day, 1,180 occupants and more than 250 pieces of enemy equipment were eliminated.

