More than 80 combat engagements in a day: the General Staff reported where the fiercest battles are taking place at the front

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 4901 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 4901 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 22368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 22368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 52331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 52331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 32929 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 32929 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92238 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111485 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116541 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116541 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115092 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115092 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
February 28, 12:11 AM • 51407 views

February 28, 12:11 AM • 51407 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 77897 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 30968 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103324 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 43014 views

05:35 AM • 43014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 52331 views

09:20 AM • 52331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106989 views

06:23 AM • 106989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 137911 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137911 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 1323 views

09:59 AM • 1323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 20791 views

09:03 AM • 20791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131713 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 133639 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133639 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162222 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162222 views
More than 80 combat engagements in a day: the General Staff reported where the fiercest battles are taking place at the front

More than 80 combat engagements in a day: the General Staff reported where the fiercest battles are taking place at the front
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 25229 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25229 views

Over the day, 81 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The occupiers carried out 38 air strikes, used 928 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 rounds of fire.

Since the beginning of the day on February 23, 81 firefights have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.  

Details

According to operational information, the Russian invaders conducted 38 air strikes, using 57 missile launchers.

In addition, the Russians engaged 928 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements

- the report says.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Vovchansk and Zakhidne with the support of the air force, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Zahryzove and in the direction of Bohuslavka. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and two more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Kuzmine and in the direction of Novoye, Shyikivka, Novoplatonivka, Zelena Dolyna, Cherneshchyna. One firefight is currently underway. Sloviansk came under an air strike.

Defense forces repelled one offensive of the invaders near Bilohorivka in the Siverskiy sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Oleksandr-Sultyno, one attack was repelled by Ukrainian troops. Rai-Oleksandrivka came under an air strike.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske, with four attacks still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried to break through our defense 22 times near the localities of Promin, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ulakly, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, Leontovychi, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka and Vodiane Druhe, two firefights are ongoing. Komar, Oleksiivka, Zvirove, Lysivka and Myrnohrad were hit by air strikes.

The defense forces are holding back enemy attacks, and the enemy is suffering significant losses - 340 occupants have been neutralized in this area today, 190 of them irretrievably. In addition, 13 vehicles, a UAV antenna, a mortar, a cannon, two buggies were destroyed, and one armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and three cannons of the invaders were significantly damaged

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten enemy attacks near Kostyantynopil and Burlatske, and another attack is ongoing.

In the Gulyaypole sector, Zelene Pole and Gulyaypole were hit by air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Stepove. Kamianske was attacked by Russian proxies.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovskyi directions.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 19 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day, and two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and made 346 artillery attacks," the statement said.

The General Staff added that the situation in other areas has not changed significantly.

Recall

Defense forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor country Russia. Thus, over the past day, 1,180 occupants and more than 250 pieces of enemy equipment were eliminated.

Russia seeks to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond eastern and southern regions - Syrsky23.02.25, 15:24 • 19265 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky
War

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

