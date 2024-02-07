The incumbent President Aliyev voted in the city of Khankendi, which used to be the capital of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. As of 17:00, 4,590,075 voters had cast their ballots, according to the Report news agency and UNN.

Azerbaijan is holding early presidential elections, which incumbent President Ilham Aliyev announced in December 2023.

The voter turnout in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan as of 17:00 was 70.85%. By 17:00, 4,590,075 voters had cast their ballots. - This was reported by Report with reference to the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Farid Orudzhev.

The elections were supposed to take place the following year, but Ilham Aliyev postponed them after Azerbaijan regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some members of the opposition refused to participate in the February 7 elections, Azathabar writes. The opponents of the incumbent president were 6 pro-government politicians, who focused on the achievements of the current president.

It is noteworthy that Aliyev had previously voted at School No. 6 in Baku, but this time he came to the polling station in Khankendi, which was supposed to be a symbolic act emphasizing the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the country's Karabakh region after the raising of the national flag in the city on October 15, 2023.

