Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
More than 70% of voters cast ballots in Azerbaijan's early presidential election

More than 70% of voters cast ballots in Azerbaijan's early presidential election

Kyiv

Voter turnout in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan reached 70.85% by 17:00, with 4.59 million ballots cast.

The incumbent President Aliyev voted in the city of Khankendi, which used to be the capital of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. As of 17:00, 4,590,075 voters had cast their ballots, according to the Report news agency and UNN.

Details

Azerbaijan is holding early presidential elections, which incumbent President Ilham Aliyev announced in December 2023.

The voter turnout in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan as of 17:00 was 70.85%. By 17:00, 4,590,075 voters had cast their ballots. 

- This was reported by Report with reference to the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Farid Orudzhev.

The elections were supposed to take place the following year, but Ilham Aliyev postponed them after Azerbaijan regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some members of the opposition refused to participate in the February 7 elections, Azathabar writes. The opponents of the incumbent president were 6 pro-government politicians, who focused on the achievements of the current president.

It is noteworthy that Aliyev had previously voted at School No. 6 in Baku, but this time he came to the polling station in Khankendi, which was supposed to be a symbolic act emphasizing the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the country's Karabakh region after the raising of the national flag in the city on October 15, 2023.

Recall

Armenia's prime minister proposes a non-aggression treaty with neighboring Azerbaijanwhile they wait for a full-fledged peace agreement.

The Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe announced the suspension of its work in the institution.

