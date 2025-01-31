More than 40 bodies recovered: rescue operations at the crash site in Washington to end today

On Wednesday evening, January 31, near Washington, D.C., an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter while landing. According to recent reports, more than 40 bodies were pulled from the river on Thursday afternoon. CNN reports this, UNN reports.

Details

According to a law enforcement source, the dive is now over due to darkness, water conditions, and a growing sense among rescuers that most of the victims who can be reached without having to lift the fuselage out of the water have been found.

The Washington Fire Chief, the National Transportation Safety Board, American Airlines and other officials are currently meeting with the victims' families at a family support center - CNN said in a report .

CNN also reports that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has asked the NTSB for a manifest, a document that lists all passengers and crew members on the flight. It is expected to be received today, Friday (Thursday in the US).

In addition, Kelly, the National Transportation Safety Board, and other U.S. officials are now waiting for all the victims' families to be notified before releasing any details about their identities.

There were people from abroad on board the plane, and this is partly the reason for the delay... We are likely to receive the declaration tomorrow afternoon - said the Governor of Kansas.

CNN added in an update that one black box had already been recovered from the CRJ 700. However, it is still unclear which of the two black boxes has been removed.

Recall

An American Eagle plane with 64 passengers collided with a Black Hawk army helicopter near Reagan Airport.

