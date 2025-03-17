More than 30 countries may join the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine - Starmer's office
Kyiv • UNN
More than 30 countries may join the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine, Starmer's spokesman said. A coalition meeting is scheduled for Thursday.
"A significant number" of countries are ready to provide peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia, said the spokesman of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN writes with reference to Sky News.
Details
It is expected that more than 30 countries will join the so-called "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine, Starmer's spokesman said.
This figure exceeds the 27 leaders who participated in the virtual summit led by Starmer and Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.
"The contribution capacities will be different, but these will be significant forces with a significant number of countries providing troops," the spokesman told reporters.
"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer15.03.25, 15:22 • 177162 views
Addition
In a statement after the "coalition of the willing" summit on Saturday, March 15, the British Prime Minister indicated that there are "new commitments on the table" from world leaders.