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173 combat engagements took place, and the enemy launched 6,500 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front 31 August 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Russian forces carried out 173 attacks, conducted 66 airstrikes, and launched 6,542 drones. The most active directions are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

173 combat engagements took place, and the enemy launched 6,500 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 173 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 6.5 thousand drones and dropped 218 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's update.

The enemy carried out 66 airstrikes and dropped 218 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,542 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,049 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops 

- the update says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, no offensive activity by the enemy was recorded.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times near Starytsia, Chuhunivka, Khatnie, Mala Vovcha, Dovhenke and Okhrimivka; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Dibrova and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no assault operations by the occupiers were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka and Pavlivka.

A total of 32 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhnie, Stepy, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Muravka and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 53 occupiers were eliminated here today and 18 were wounded; two artillery systems, five vehicles, one piece of special equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle command post and 51 enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine artillery systems, four vehicles, four unmanned aerial vehicle command posts and 127 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 326 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers conducted no active operations.

Four attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Mala Tokmachka.

There were no enemy assault operations in the Dnipro River direction.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions.

The General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day: 1,600 military personnel, 5 tanks, 50 artillery systems and other equipment31.08.26, 07:10 • 3312 views

Antonina Tumanova

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