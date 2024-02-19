More than 150 russians convicted for participating in Navalny's memorial service

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95642 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110013 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252622 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174654 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30258 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26622 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33613 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26504 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23702 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113356 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114233 views
More than 150 russians convicted for participating in Navalny's memorial service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30622 views

154 people in st. petersburg were found guilty and sentenced to 14 days in prison for participating in a memorial service in honor of opposition politician Navalny.

More than 150 people have already been convicted in russia for participating in a memorial service in honor of Navalny.  

This is reported by Bild, reports UNN.

Details

In the russian federation, more than 150  participants in a memorial service held in honor of opposition politician Navalny were sentenced to short-term imprisonment.

In st. petersburg alone, 154 people were convicted. They were sentenced to up to 14 days in prison for violating the anti-protest legislation of the Russian Federation.

Add

Similar sentences have also been passed in other parts of the Russian Federation.

Navalny's death: the family is refused to give the politician's body, and the morgue says it was not delivered there17.02.24, 17:27 • 33854 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
bildBild

