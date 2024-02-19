More than 150 russians convicted for participating in Navalny's memorial service
Kyiv • UNN
154 people in st. petersburg were found guilty and sentenced to 14 days in prison for participating in a memorial service in honor of opposition politician Navalny.
More than 150 people have already been convicted in russia for participating in a memorial service in honor of Navalny.
This is reported by Bild, reports UNN.
Details
In the russian federation, more than 150 participants in a memorial service held in honor of opposition politician Navalny were sentenced to short-term imprisonment.
In st. petersburg alone, 154 people were convicted. They were sentenced to up to 14 days in prison for violating the anti-protest legislation of the Russian Federation.
Add
Similar sentences have also been passed in other parts of the Russian Federation.
Navalny's death: the family is refused to give the politician's body, and the morgue says it was not delivered there17.02.24, 17:27 • 33854 views