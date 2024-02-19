More than 150 russians convicted for participating in Navalny's memorial service

More than 150 people have already been convicted in russia for participating in a memorial service in honor of Navalny.

In the russian federation, more than 150 participants in a memorial service held in honor of opposition politician Navalny were sentenced to short-term imprisonment.

In st. petersburg alone, 154 people were convicted. They were sentenced to up to 14 days in prison for violating the anti-protest legislation of the Russian Federation.

Similar sentences have also been passed in other parts of the Russian Federation.

