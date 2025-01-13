More than 1000 reports for returning from the Western Front have already been submitted through the Army+ application - Ministry of Defense

More than 1,000 servicemen have applied to return to the army after unauthorizedly leaving their units through the Army+ mobile application. More than 600 reports have already been approved. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

More than 1,000 servicemen have applied to return from the Western Front, and 600 of them have already received approval. More than half of our soldiers who have expressed a desire to serve further are either already returning or have returned to the army to the military unit of their choice - Chernogorenko said.

She noted that the most common reason why the report was not approved was that the soldier did not have time to arrive at the MSC office within 24 hours or provided inaccurate information in the report.

Recall

The Parliament supported the extension of the deadline for the voluntary return of servicemen from the NW Ukraine until March 1, 2025. The law provides for the resumption of payments and social guarantees for those who voluntarily return to service.