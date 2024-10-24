More than 10 attacks in Donetsk region in 24 hours, at least 3 people wounded, infrastructure damaged - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.
In the Donetsk region, due to the attacks of Russian terrorists, buildings of institutions, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. UNN reports with reference to Donetsk RMA.
Details
The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 24.
Russian troops fired 12 times in Donetsk region over the last day
According to the RMA of Donetsk region, the following was recorded as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation:
Pokrovsk district. Kurakhove - one person was wounded, the administrative building, numerous private houses and multi-storey buildings were damaged;
5 houses were damaged in Hannivka;
In Pokrovsk, 4 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged;
In Myrnohrad, 7 houses were damaged;
Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community - 7 houses were damaged.
Kramatorsk region. A man was wounded in Liman;
In Kostyantynivka, 2 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged, and a person was wounded;
Bakhmut district. Siversk - 4 houses were damaged;
In Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.
AddendumAddendum
199 people were evacuated from the front line, including 15 children.
Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: drone debris damaged a transformer and windows in two businesses24.10.24, 09:28 • 18951 view