Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: drone debris damaged a transformer and windows in two businesses
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs attacked Kyiv region on the night of October 24, with no hits to critical infrastructure. The debris from the downed drones damaged a transformer casing and the windows of two businesses.
Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with drones at night. The alert was announced twice and lasted more than 9 hours. There were no hits or casualties. A transformer casing and windows in the buildings of two companies were damaged as a result of the falling UAV debris. This was reported on Thursday by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the RMA, UNN reported.
Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, in one of the districts of Kyiv region, as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets, there is minor damage to the windows in the buildings of two enterprises.
In addition, the transformer casing was damaged and the grass flooring caught fire. The fire was extinguished.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack, Kravchenko added.
Addendum
Russian troops launched another attack on Kyivusing drones. The air alert lasted almost 6 hours. All enemy drones threatening the capital were neutralized by air defense forces.