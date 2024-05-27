In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine, a recently unveiled monument to Vladimir Zhogi, a representative of the Sparta armed formation, was doused with red paint. At the same time, local comments point to the budget limit and the lack of surveillance cameras in the area of the monument to the “hero of the Donetsk People's Republic,” so it is difficult to find the “vandals,” reports TG channel ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

A recently opened monument to Volodymyr Zhoza (head of the Sparta Oil and Gas Company, successor to Arseniy Pavlov (“Motorola”)) was doused with red paint in occupied Makiivka.

However, it will probably not be possible to find the "vandals" because there are allegedly no cameras in the area of the monument to the "Hero of the DPR," ASTRA writes, citing comments from local residents.

“There is no budget for this, so there are no cameras,” as we were told. Our graves were desecrated on the alley of heroes in Yenakiyevo. No one cares about it,” complained a certain Kristina Sungurova, who mentioned that she was from Russia.

