Monument to ATO soldier damaged in Sumy: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A monument to an ATO soldier was damaged on Heroiv Street in Sumy region, damaging the machine gun and the sculpture's forehead. The police are investigating the possibility of intentional damage and weather conditions.
In Sumy, a monument to an ATO soldier was found damaged on Heroiv Sumy region street. Law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. This was reported by Volodymyr Krupetskykh, a spokesman for the National Police of Sumy region, in a commentary to UNN.
The assault rifle in the soldier's hands was damaged, as well as part of his forehead. There is debris around the monument.
“One of the local telegram channels posted a message that the monument was damaged. The police immediately registered this message and are now checking it out. Perhaps it was not due to intentional damage, but due to weather conditions,” Volodymyr Krupetskykh told UNN .
The monument to the soldier was erected in October 2020. The funds were raised by the Union of ATO Veterans of Sumy Region, about UAH 250 thousand. The monument was created by sculptor Artur Harmyder.
