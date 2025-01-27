Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia said that the Moldovan ambassador to Moscow was summoned to protest what it calls “groundless accusations” by a Moldovan political party against the Russian ambassador in Chisinau.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

On Monday, Russia announced that the Moldovan ambassador to Moscow, Lilian Darii, had been summoned to protest what the Russian Foreign Ministry called “unfounded accusations.” The accusations had been made earlier by a political party in Chisinau against the Russian ambassador in Chisinau.

Military equipment will be moved in Romania as part of NATO exercises

The Head of the Moldovan diplomatic mission was strongly protested against a recent statement by a Moldovan political party containing baseless accusations against the Russian Ambassador in Chisinau, calls for his expulsion and restrictions on the work of the Russian Embassy. The Moldovan side was asked to address Moldovan officials with a request to publicly refute these groundless accusations and to respect its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 to prevent any attack on the person, liberty and dignity of accredited diplomatic agents - the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova