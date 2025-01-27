Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65329 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103303 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133456 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103710 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116963 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101802 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44805 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117031 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50728 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 65329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133456 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165583 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155432 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22449 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117031 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139641 views
Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26894 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Lilian Darii, Ambassador of Moldova, to protest against statements made by a Moldovan political party. The party had earlier accused the Russian ambassador in Chisinau and called for his expulsion.

Russia said that the Moldovan ambassador to Moscow was summoned to protest what it calls “groundless accusations” by a Moldovan political party against the Russian ambassador in Chisinau.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

On Monday, Russia announced that the Moldovan ambassador to Moscow, Lilian Darii, had been summoned to protest what the Russian Foreign Ministry called “unfounded accusations.” The accusations had been made earlier by a political party in Chisinau against the Russian ambassador in Chisinau.

Military equipment will be moved in Romania as part of NATO exercises23.01.25, 00:57 • 30967 views

The Head of the Moldovan diplomatic mission was strongly protested against a recent statement by a Moldovan political party containing baseless accusations against the Russian Ambassador in Chisinau, calls for his expulsion and restrictions on the work of the Russian Embassy. The Moldovan side was asked to address Moldovan officials with a request to publicly refute these groundless accusations and to respect its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 to prevent any attack on the person, liberty and dignity of accredited diplomatic agents

- the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova25.01.25, 14:50 • 44842 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
natoNATO
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
moldovaMoldova

