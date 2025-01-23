Military equipment will be moved in Romania as part of NATO exercises

Military equipment and personnel belonging to the armed forces of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be moved to Romania on Wednesday, January 22. This is stated on the website of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, reports UNN.

Details

Romania's defense ministry warned that this was a NATO-led military exercise Steadfast Dart 25.

The exercise is part of a series of planned training activities at the Allied level and has the main goal of strengthening the response capabilities and interoperability of the participating forces - the post says.

It is noted that in connection with the Steadfast Dart 25 (STDT'25) exercise, the country is planning to “move military equipment and personnel of the United Kingdom Armed Forces.

In addition, “military equipment belonging to the French Armed Forces” will arrive in Romania in early February, the report said.

To ensure the smooth conduct of STDT'25, national authorities, together with NATO Allies, will take all necessary measures to minimize the impact on the local population and traffic, as the movement will be carried out mainly at night - the agency said.

According to the press service of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, the Alliance's exercises “are defensive and transparent and are conducted in full respect of Romania's international obligations.

Recall

Due to Romania's full accession to the Schengen zone, 30 checkpoints on Romania's borders with other EU countries will cease to operate in early 2025 .