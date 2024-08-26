ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Moldova will create a separate system to register Ukrainian refugees

Moldova will create a separate system to register Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34362 views

Moldova is introducing a new information system, UAHELP, to keep track of Ukrainian refugee centers. The system will track the distribution of aid and create a database of refugee requests.

Moldova will create a new state information system UAHELP, which will keep records of Ukrainian refugee centers. This was reported by Newsmaker, UNN.

Details

 The registration will include Ukrainian refugees and their guests, recipients of assistance and Moldovan families hosting refugees. 

On August 28, the Moldovan government is expected to approve the regulations of the UAHELP system.

Both Moldovan families hosting at least two refugees for seven days or longer and refugees receiving assistance from development partners will be registered in the system.

The UAHELP information system will allow tracking the accounting and distribution of financial support provided to displaced persons, including financial assistance provided to host families by international partners

- explains the Moldovan Ministry of Labor. 

Addendum

UAHELP will also create a database of all refugee requests received by the Green Line and refugee accommodation centers.

It is expected that the information on the website will be available in Romanian, Ukrainian, English and Russian. 

The first year of the system's operation will be financed by development partners, and in 2026, 100 thousand lei will be allocated from the state budget. 

Recall

Berlin rejects demands to pay less generous aid to Ukrainian refugees instead of civilian aid (Bürgergeld) .

