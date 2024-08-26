Moldova will create a separate system to register Ukrainian refugees

Moldova will create a new state information system UAHELP, which will keep records of Ukrainian refugee centers. This was reported by Newsmaker, UNN.

Details

The registration will include Ukrainian refugees and their guests, recipients of assistance and Moldovan families hosting refugees.

On August 28, the Moldovan government is expected to approve the regulations of the UAHELP system.

Both Moldovan families hosting at least two refugees for seven days or longer and refugees receiving assistance from development partners will be registered in the system.

The UAHELP information system will allow tracking the accounting and distribution of financial support provided to displaced persons, including financial assistance provided to host families by international partners - explains the Moldovan Ministry of Labor.

Addendum

UAHELP will also create a database of all refugee requests received by the Green Line and refugee accommodation centers.

It is expected that the information on the website will be available in Romanian, Ukrainian, English and Russian.

The first year of the system's operation will be financed by development partners, and in 2026, 100 thousand lei will be allocated from the state budget.

Recall

