Moldova liquidates Russian cultural center in Chisinau after 25 years of existence

The Government of the Republic of Moldova has decided to close the Russian Cultural Center in Chisinau, better known as the "Russian House". This is reported by UNN with reference to Nokta.

The document on the establishment of the Russian cultural center in the capital of Moldova was signed in Moscow back in 1998 - it came into force in 2001. This document regulates the creation of cultural centers in the territories of both countries.

The Russian center itself in Chisinau was established in 2009.

As noted by the Minister of Culture of Moldova, Cristian Jardan, under the guise of cultural events, the Russians carried out activities to undermine the sovereignty of Moldova.

The country's government noted: the termination of the agreement will not have any financial and economic consequences for Moldova, legislative changes or reorganization of existing structures.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Moldova is delaying the accreditation of the Russian ambassador in Chisinau due to behavior "that does not comply with diplomatic norms".