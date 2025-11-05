ukenru
01:23 PM • 11240 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 12868 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 15902 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 21185 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
08:57 AM • 20051 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20154 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17663 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34516 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32435 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54205 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 21949 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 21284 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 8234 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21367 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17091 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 944 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 21350 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 33070 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 46566 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 49040 views
Moldova liquidates Russian cultural center in Chisinau after 25 years of existence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The Moldovan government has decided to close the Russian Cultural Center in Chisinau, known as the "Russian House." The Minister of Culture stated that under the guise of cultural events, Russians were undermining the country's sovereignty.

Moldova liquidates Russian cultural center in Chisinau after 25 years of existence

The Government of the Republic of Moldova has decided to close the Russian Cultural Center in Chisinau, better known as the "Russian House". This is reported by UNN with reference to Nokta.

Details

The document on the establishment of the Russian cultural center in the capital of Moldova was signed in Moscow back in 1998 - it came into force in 2001. This document regulates the creation of cultural centers in the territories of both countries.

The Russian center itself in Chisinau was established in 2009.

As noted by the Minister of Culture of Moldova, Cristian Jardan, under the guise of cultural events, the Russians carried out activities to undermine the sovereignty of Moldova.

The country's government noted: the termination of the agreement will not have any financial and economic consequences for Moldova, legislative changes or reorganization of existing structures.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Moldova is delaying the accreditation of the Russian ambassador in Chisinau due to behavior "that does not comply with diplomatic norms".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Chisinau
Moldova