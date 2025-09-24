Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention

$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 15067 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 28445 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 24755 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 23968 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 47828 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 26377 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 62216 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42284 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39231 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51999 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 10667 views
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 4420 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"11:53 PM • 7976 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 5688 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 6574 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 224 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 47834 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 36439 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 52642 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 52197 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 19934 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 80905 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 41956 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 56885 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 108626 views
The Guardian
MiG-31
Fox News
SpaceX Starship
E-6 Mercury

Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Mold in the bathroom is a serious health threat, causing allergic reactions and exacerbating chronic diseases. UNN has investigated why it appears, how to effectively remove it, and prevent its recurrence.

Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention

Mold in the bathroom is not just an aesthetic problem, but also a serious health threat. It can cause allergic reactions, respiratory irritation, worsening skin conditions, and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Most people encounter mold at least once in their lives, so UNN investigated why it appears, how to effectively remove it, and prevent its recurrence.

Why mold appears in the bathroom

The main reason for mold growth is high humidity and insufficient air circulation. Steam generated during showering or bathing settles on the walls and ceiling, creating ideal conditions for fungal growth.

In addition to natural humidity, mold growth is also influenced by:

  • faulty plumbing, including leaking pipes;
    • poorly sealed seams and joints;
      • use of materials that do not withstand high humidity well;
        • errors during renovation and improper use of premises;
          • construction defects;
            • insufficient or absent ventilation;
              • leaving wet towels and rugs in the room for a long time.

                Why you need to get rid of mold

                Fungal spores surround us everywhere, but in conditions of high humidity and poor ventilation, they quickly germinate, creating mold. Scientists have described hundreds of types of mold that differ in appearance, growth location, and harmful effects on health. In rooms with wooden finishes and furniture without protective coating, brown, white, and blue mold often appears, which gradually destroys materials.

                Black mold is considered the most dangerous in residential premises. It can affect any surface and even food products. For its active spread, minor ventilation problems, temperatures above 15 °C, and humidity above 70% are sufficient. This fungus is characterized by extreme vitality and easily adapts to environmental conditions.

                Residents may not even suspect that frequent headaches, nervousness, allergies, digestive problems, exacerbation of bronchial asthma, or kidney and lung diseases can be a consequence of prolonged contact with mold. It is especially dangerous for pregnant women, children, and people with weakened immune systems.

                Why it's important to wash your bedding more often if you sleep with pets: simple tips07.04.25, 15:16 • 412352 views

                How to remove mold in the bathroom: effective methods

                Mold can be removed using both folk and professional methods, each of which has its advantages and limitations.

                Folk methods of combating mold

                It should be noted that folk remedies help only when minor black spots appear. Activated charcoal and calcium chloride are popular pharmacy remedies. Crushed charcoal is mixed with salt and placed in damp corners; calcium chloride acts similarly.

                Table vinegar is also effective against fungus. For surface treatment, vinegar is applied with a spray bottle, after which it is recommended to mechanically clean the treated area and rinse off residues with water. The treatment will have to be repeated every 5–7 days to achieve results. Citric acid works similarly to vinegar, curdling mold, but black marks after treatment will have to be removed with soap. Potato starch and ground coffee neutralize odor on dark fabrics: sprinkle for 30 minutes, then scrape off and wash.

                Creosote, a substance derived from tar and used for decades to treat wooden railway sleepers, is also quite effective. Creosote is usually diluted with essential or alcohol-containing solutions. At the same time, this substance contains components that can be harmful to human health, so after its use, the treated surface should be thoroughly rinsed.

                In addition, surfaces can be cleaned of fungus using other improvised substances often found in the kitchen. These include baking soda, alcohol, essential oils, chlorine, bleach, and other agents.

                Chemical and other agents

                When working with chemicals, always follow the manufacturer's instructions, avoid contact with skin and eyes.

                • bleach (diluted 1:10 with water) destroys fungi on most surfaces, but is not suitable for furniture and clothing;
                  • ammonia quickly eliminates developed colonies, but leaves stains on lacquered surfaces and is not suitable for colored fabrics;
                    • ascorbic acid in combination with alcohol helps clean things: mix 50 ml of alcohol with 1 spoon of acid, soak for 30–60 minutes, and then wash;
                      • hydrogen peroxide acts on the protein structures of the fungus. It is applied with a spray bottle for 10–15 minutes, after which the treatment is repeated for a lasting effect;
                        • copper sulfate (10 g per bucket of water) and lime treatment are effective for comprehensive renovation or restoration of heavily infected premises;
                          • antifungal sprays effectively destroy spores and create a protective layer that prevents mold from regrowing;
                            • gels and concentrates are well suited for cracks and seams. They penetrate pores and remove fungus even in hard-to-reach places;
                              • chlorine-based bleach instantly removes visible stains and disinfects surfaces, but it should be used carefully, ventilating the room and wearing gloves.

                                Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think 17.04.25, 08:10 • 132921 view

                                Mold prevention

                                To avoid the recurrence of mold in the bathroom, conditions must be created in which the fungus cannot develop. It is important to regularly ventilate the room after water procedures and, if possible, use an extractor fan or dehumidifier. After bathing, walls, tiles, and floors should be wiped immediately. Towels, rugs, and other textile items should be kept dry, and corners and seams should be periodically treated with antiseptic agents.

                                Regularly check the condition of sealants and seams and eliminate leaks. For repairs, choose moisture-resistant materials.

                                Mold in the bathroom is a common, but completely controllable problem. It is important to understand its causes, monitor humidity and ventilation, and take preventive measures in a timely manner.

                                How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips20.04.25, 12:03 • 64085 views

                                Alona Utkina

                                Pharmacy