Modrić signed a contract with "Milan"

Italian "Milan" announced the signing of a 1+1 contract with Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić. This was reported by the club's press service, according to UNN.

FC "Milan" is pleased to announce that Luka Modrić has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2026, with an option to extend for one year until June 30, 2027. - the message says.

It is reported that he will play under number 14, which was previously worn by Tijjani Reijnders, who moved to English "Manchester City" this summer for 57 million euros.

Addition

In May, UNN reported that Madrid's "Real" decided not to extend the contract with club legend Luka Modrić. It was noted that Modrić would leave the team after the Club World Cup, which ended yesterday, July 13. "Real" was eliminated from the CWC in the 1/2, losing to "PSG" 4:0.

Recall

English "Chelsea" became the winner of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. In the final match, the Londoners defeated French "Paris Saint-Germain" at "MetLife Stadium" in East Rutherford, USA.