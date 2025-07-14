Modrić signed a contract with "Milan"

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 202 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
06:23 PM • 8016 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
04:21 PM • 20079 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 27825 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 26055 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 27170 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 28177 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 43855 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 41457 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23479 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.4m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sectorJuly 14, 10:45 AM • 46287 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 63292 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 41090 views
Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerousJuly 14, 12:25 PM • 23070 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 25826 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 25841 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 43855 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 41457 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 63305 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 283893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 41101 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 47848 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 44489 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 129749 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 92795 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Modrić signed a contract with "Milan"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

Italian "Milan" announced the signing of a contract with Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić under a 1+1 formula. Modrić will play under number 14, which previously belonged to Tijjani Reijnders.

Modrić signed a contract with "Milan"

Italian "Milan" announced the signing of a 1+1 contract with Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić. This was reported by the club's press service, according to UNN.

FC "Milan" is pleased to announce that Luka Modrić has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2026, with an option to extend for one year until June 30, 2027. 

- the message says.

It is reported that he will play under number 14, which was previously worn by Tijjani Reijnders, who moved to English "Manchester City" this summer for 57 million euros.

Addition

In May, UNN reported that Madrid's "Real" decided not to extend the contract with club legend Luka Modrić. It was noted that Modrić would leave the team after the Club World Cup, which ended yesterday, July 13. "Real" was eliminated from the CWC in the 1/2, losing to "PSG" 4:0.

Recall

English "Chelsea" became the winner of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. In the final match, the Londoners defeated French "Paris Saint-Germain" at "MetLife Stadium" in East Rutherford, USA.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Real Madrid
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9