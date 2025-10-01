Ukraine to be covered by moderate rains and cold: what the weather will be like on October 1

On Wednesday, October 1, forecasters predict moderate, in the northern part light rains, in the highlands of the Carpathians wet snow. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the air temperature during the day will be from 5 to 10 degrees. The warmest will be in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, where 11 to 16 degrees Celsius are predicted.

The wind will move mainly from the east, and its speed will be within 7-12 m/s, it should be noted that in the northeastern part we expect wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region it will be cloudy, and light rain is also reported in places. The air temperature will reach from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.

