Ukraine to be covered by moderate rains and cold: what the weather will be like on October 1

September 30, 05:35 PM • 15297 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 27121 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 41338 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 35960 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 45141 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 70621 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 34293 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27681 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 24349 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21961 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
The situation is critical: Zelenskyy stated that one of the diesel generators at the Zaporizhzhia NPP has failedSeptember 30, 06:57 PM • 6902 views
Big water in Odesa: more than 320 people are eliminating the consequences of bad weather, a number of streets have been blockedSeptember 30, 07:09 PM • 4538 views
Occupiers again struck Kharkiv and the region: two civilians killed - prosecutor's officeSeptember 30, 08:13 PM • 7098 views
"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith KelloggSeptember 30, 08:56 PM • 6872 views
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayor11:32 PM • 3766 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 41333 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 25411 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 70618 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 81456 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 173816 views
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Hakeem Jeffries
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Gaza Strip
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 10337 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 15053 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 25893 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 38378 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 32027 views
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Nord Stream

Ukraine to be covered by moderate rains and cold: what the weather will be like on October 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

On October 1, moderate rains are expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in the high-altitude Carpathians. The air temperature will be from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, and up to +16 in Zakarpattia and the south.

Ukraine to be covered by moderate rains and cold: what the weather will be like on October 1

On Wednesday, October 1, forecasters predict moderate, in the northern part light rains, in the highlands of the Carpathians wet snow. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the air temperature during the day will be from 5 to 10 degrees. The warmest will be in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, where 11 to 16 degrees Celsius are predicted.

The wind will move mainly from the east, and its speed will be within 7-12 m/s, it should be noted that in the northeastern part we expect wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region it will be cloudy, and light rain is also reported in places. The air temperature will reach from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Day of Defenders of Ukraine and Veterans: what else is celebrated today01.10.25, 05:53 • 738 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Kyiv