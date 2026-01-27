$43.130.01
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Mobilized military personnel granted access to 3% mortgage under the eOselia program - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Starting January 11, mobilized military personnel can apply for a 3% annual mortgage under the eOselia program on equal terms with contract soldiers. In total, 23,039 Ukrainian families have purchased housing under this program.

Mobilized military personnel granted access to 3% mortgage under the eOselia program - Svyrydenko

Since January 11, housing under the state program eOselia has become more accessible to all military personnel. Now, mobilized military personnel can apply for a mortgage at 3% per annum on equal terms with those serving under contract. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, banks have already started processing the first applications. To maintain the social orientation of the program, there are restrictions on the area of housing:

• apartment — up to 115.5 m²,

• house — up to 125.5 m².

In total, since the eOselia program began, 23,039 Ukrainian families have acquired their own homes. The total amount of preferential mortgages issued exceeds UAH 39.7 billion. In particular, 11,185 military personnel were able to use the program and purchase housing on favorable terms.

Preferential conditions also apply to police officers, teachers, doctors, scientists, veterans, their family members, and internally displaced persons.

The government notes that it will continue to update the program's conditions in accordance with current realities, so that as many Ukrainians as possible can purchase their own homes in Ukraine.

You can apply for the program and find out all the details through the Diia application.

Recall

On January 27, the Prime Minister of Ukraine announced that teachers would receive their first increased salaries this week. From January 1, 2026, educators' salaries will increase by 30%.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

