Mobile Phone Day and World Party Day: What else can be celebrated today

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10905 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98630 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162796 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102892 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339214 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171918 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143828 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195830 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124353 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108073 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Mobile Phone Day and World Party Day: What else can be celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5032 views

April 3 is Mobile Phone Day, Barcode Day, World Party Day, and Aquatic Animal Day. Today is also the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor and the name day of Nikita, Ivan, and Theodosia.

Mobile Phone Day and World Party Day: What else can be celebrated today

Today, April 3, is the Birthday of the Mobile Phone and World Party Day, writes UNN.

Mobile Phone Birthday

It was on April 3, 1973 that Motorola engineer Martin Cooper first dialed a number and called the company's office from the first Motorola DynaTAC 8000X mobile phone, which weighed a whopping 2.5 kilograms.

However, it took ten years before this phone became available to ordinary consumers. The phone cost four thousand dollars. It took 10 hours to fully charge the phone, and it could only be used for 30 minutes.

Barcode Birthday

Also on April 3, 1973, IBM showed the world the development of the barcode, which was jointly created by Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver.

A barcode is a graphic information that is applied to the required item to identify the product.

Initially, barcodes were used to mark railway cars so that railway companies could identify arriving trains and prevent them from colliding.

The first scanned product with a UPC barcode was a package of Wrigley's Juicy Fruit chewing gum at Marsh's store in Troy, Ohio, on June 26, 1974.

Fuel oil spill in the Black Sea due to Russian tanker accident: losses could reach billions23.12.24, 18:34 • 120259 views

World Aquatic Animal Day

Since 2020, animal rights activists around the world have been joining the celebration of World Aquatic Animal Day.

Aquatic animals include not only fish, octopuses, corals, whales and dolphins, but also polar bears, turtles, penguins, as well as amphibians and seabirds.

According to scientists, almost 1,000 species of marine animals are affected by ocean pollution. Today, there are more than 500 places on the planet that have been recorded as dead zones where marine life cannot exist.

Warner Bros. changes Looney Tunes: what awaits viewers28.03.25, 14:34 • 172711 views

World Party Day

This holiday was founded in 1996. Tom Roy, an American activist, proposed celebrating a day when you can have parties.

Despite global problems in the world, especially in Ukraine, people try to find reasons for joy in their hearts in order to distract themselves from problems and sadness for a moment.

Parties can be of different formats - from themed to club, from home to street. It is a great opportunity to get together with friends and family, have fun and enjoy life.

In today's world, parties can also be virtual. It is not always necessary to gather in one place to celebrate a certain event or day. Technology unites people through video and the Internet, allowing them to connect over long distances and celebrate and communicate.

In Kyiv and Dnipro, from April 1, it will be possible to drive at a speed of 70-80 km/h on some sections of roads: where exactly31.03.25, 22:27 • 158271 view

Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day

April 3 is "Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun" Day. These April events in the first decade of the month are traditionally annual. The main idea: if work does not bring pleasure, it is worth taking a day off or making the day brighter.

International Road Maintenance Day (IRMD)

IRMD is a global initiative aimed at highlighting the importance of proper road maintenance and its role in reducing CO2 emissions, celebrated every first Thursday of April.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor, who lived in Bithynia.

Nikita was a monk, preacher, theologian, and had the gift of healing. He strongly opposed iconoclasts. For this he was thrown into prison, brutally tortured, but later released.

Christians also commemorate the holy martyr Theodosia, who also opposed iconoclasts. The woman was brutally tortured for seven days, and on the eighth day she was beaten to death. Theodosia was buried in one of the monasteries of Constantinople.

The third of April is the name day of Nikita, Ivan, Theodosia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86