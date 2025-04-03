Mobile Phone Day and World Party Day: What else can be celebrated today
Kyiv • UNN
April 3 is Mobile Phone Day, Barcode Day, World Party Day, and Aquatic Animal Day. Today is also the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor and the name day of Nikita, Ivan, and Theodosia.
Today, April 3, is the Birthday of the Mobile Phone and World Party Day, writes UNN.
Mobile Phone Birthday
It was on April 3, 1973 that Motorola engineer Martin Cooper first dialed a number and called the company's office from the first Motorola DynaTAC 8000X mobile phone, which weighed a whopping 2.5 kilograms.
However, it took ten years before this phone became available to ordinary consumers. The phone cost four thousand dollars. It took 10 hours to fully charge the phone, and it could only be used for 30 minutes.
Barcode Birthday
Also on April 3, 1973, IBM showed the world the development of the barcode, which was jointly created by Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver.
A barcode is a graphic information that is applied to the required item to identify the product.
Initially, barcodes were used to mark railway cars so that railway companies could identify arriving trains and prevent them from colliding.
The first scanned product with a UPC barcode was a package of Wrigley's Juicy Fruit chewing gum at Marsh's store in Troy, Ohio, on June 26, 1974.
Fuel oil spill in the Black Sea due to Russian tanker accident: losses could reach billions23.12.24, 18:34 • 120259 views
World Aquatic Animal Day
Since 2020, animal rights activists around the world have been joining the celebration of World Aquatic Animal Day.
Aquatic animals include not only fish, octopuses, corals, whales and dolphins, but also polar bears, turtles, penguins, as well as amphibians and seabirds.
According to scientists, almost 1,000 species of marine animals are affected by ocean pollution. Today, there are more than 500 places on the planet that have been recorded as dead zones where marine life cannot exist.
Warner Bros. changes Looney Tunes: what awaits viewers28.03.25, 14:34 • 172711 views
World Party Day
This holiday was founded in 1996. Tom Roy, an American activist, proposed celebrating a day when you can have parties.
Despite global problems in the world, especially in Ukraine, people try to find reasons for joy in their hearts in order to distract themselves from problems and sadness for a moment.
Parties can be of different formats - from themed to club, from home to street. It is a great opportunity to get together with friends and family, have fun and enjoy life.
In today's world, parties can also be virtual. It is not always necessary to gather in one place to celebrate a certain event or day. Technology unites people through video and the Internet, allowing them to connect over long distances and celebrate and communicate.
In Kyiv and Dnipro, from April 1, it will be possible to drive at a speed of 70-80 km/h on some sections of roads: where exactly31.03.25, 22:27 • 158271 view
Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day
April 3 is "Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun" Day. These April events in the first decade of the month are traditionally annual. The main idea: if work does not bring pleasure, it is worth taking a day off or making the day brighter.
International Road Maintenance Day (IRMD)
IRMD is a global initiative aimed at highlighting the importance of proper road maintenance and its role in reducing CO2 emissions, celebrated every first Thursday of April.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor, who lived in Bithynia.
Nikita was a monk, preacher, theologian, and had the gift of healing. He strongly opposed iconoclasts. For this he was thrown into prison, brutally tortured, but later released.
Christians also commemorate the holy martyr Theodosia, who also opposed iconoclasts. The woman was brutally tortured for seven days, and on the eighth day she was beaten to death. Theodosia was buried in one of the monasteries of Constantinople.
The third of April is the name day of Nikita, Ivan, Theodosia.