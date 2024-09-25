Missile threat announced in Odesa: residents are urged to take shelter
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile threat in Odesa. The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents of the city and the district to stay in safe places.
A missile threat has been announced in Odesa. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Add
The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, warned residents of the danger.
Odesa and the region, please stay in safe places