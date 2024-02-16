Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people are in medical facilities

Four people are in medical institutions as a result of the russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 15: one woman is in serious condition, and three others are in moderate condition. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Six people and more than 30 buildings were damaged in yesterday's rocket attack. Four people are currently in medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia. One of them is in serious condition and three others are in moderate condition. Two people received medical care on the spot and refused hospitalization - Fedorov said.

According to him, at least 11 multi-storey buildings, 25 private houses and commercial real estate were damaged. He noted that it will take several weeks to repair the damage to industrial facilities.

Recall

The russian army carried out three missile attacks on Zaporizhzhya yesterday, six people were wounded. In total, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhya region 172 times with all types of weapons.

