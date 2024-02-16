The enemy is "smeared" along the entire front line: the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128415 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129660 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275353 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177806 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244105 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101410 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84211 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80827 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93177 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33548 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244105 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254773 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240678 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1688 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128415 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103615 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120071 views
The enemy is "smeared" along the entire front line: the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22802 views

The Armed Forces emphasize that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector remains stable, and russian troops are distributed along the entire front line.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is stable, there is no threat of an offensive, and the enemy's accumulated forces are "smeared" for tens of kilometers along the entire front line. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lykhoviy, information about the Zaporizhzhia direction has been overgrown with fakes, but he emphasized that the situation is stable.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhya sector remains stable. There is indeed a significant grouping of russians concentrated there, and in principle it is comparable to the one in Avdiivka, but we need to take into account that while Avdiivka is a narrow strip, urban development. It is literally a few kilometers and 50 thousand or even more russians. And the Zaporizhzhia direction starts from the border of Donetsk region and goes to Dnipropetrovs'k region. These are completely different conditions on the battlefield

- Likhovoy said.

He added that the russian contingent in this area is "smeared" along the entire front line.

If you divide this concentration into kilometers or tens of kilometers, it does not pose the threat that some might have imagined. There is no double advantage there, no threat to Zaporizhzhia, as some may have already interpreted. The situation there is stable. In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Avdiivka direction, and we are ready to fight back in all hot spots if necessary

- The spokesman added.

Recall

Yesterday, on February 15, Dmytro Lykhoviy saidthat the occupiers had brought a larger group to the Orikhivske direction in Zaporizhzhia region than the one currently engaged in the Avdiivka direction. It is possible that they are planning an assault.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 110 times in 24 hours: 31 UAVs attacked, fired from MLRS and artillery15.02.24, 08:42 • 24391 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
dniproDnipro
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

