The enemy is "smeared" along the entire front line: the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is stable, there is no threat of an offensive, and the enemy's accumulated forces are "smeared" for tens of kilometers along the entire front line. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to Lykhoviy, information about the Zaporizhzhia direction has been overgrown with fakes, but he emphasized that the situation is stable.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhya sector remains stable. There is indeed a significant grouping of russians concentrated there, and in principle it is comparable to the one in Avdiivka, but we need to take into account that while Avdiivka is a narrow strip, urban development. It is literally a few kilometers and 50 thousand or even more russians. And the Zaporizhzhia direction starts from the border of Donetsk region and goes to Dnipropetrovs'k region. These are completely different conditions on the battlefield - Likhovoy said.

He added that the russian contingent in this area is "smeared" along the entire front line.

If you divide this concentration into kilometers or tens of kilometers, it does not pose the threat that some might have imagined. There is no double advantage there, no threat to Zaporizhzhia, as some may have already interpreted. The situation there is stable. In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Avdiivka direction, and we are ready to fight back in all hot spots if necessary - The spokesman added.

Yesterday, on February 15, Dmytro Lykhoviy saidthat the occupiers had brought a larger group to the Orikhivske direction in Zaporizhzhia region than the one currently engaged in the Avdiivka direction. It is possible that they are planning an assault.

