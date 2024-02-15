Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 110 times in 24 hours: 31 UAVs attacked, fired from MLRS and artillery

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74650 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118505 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123212 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165122 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165395 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267994 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176903 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237980 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100913 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68022 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40805 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36937 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50426 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237982 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234850 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118507 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100973 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117461 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118089 views
Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 110 times in 24 hours: 31 UAVs attacked, fired from MLRS and artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24391 views

Over the past day, the Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia region 110 times, conducting 31 UAV attacks, 3 MLRS attacks and 76 artillery attacks on 19 localities.

On February 14, the Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia region 110 times. In particular, the Russian army attacked 31 UAVs. There is destruction, no casualties were reported yesterday. UNN reports this with a link to the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration. 

"The occupiers conducted 110 strikes in 19 towns and villages," the RMA said. 

Reportedly, the Russian-backed militants carried out 3 MLRS attacks on Novodarivka and Robotyne, as well as 31 UAV attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Poltavka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove and Lukianove.

76 hostile artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske and other localities.

"There were 7 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure," the RMA said. 

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in four people being wounded - mayor's office15.02.24, 07:59 • 31510 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
kamianskeKamianske
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

