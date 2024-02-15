Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 110 times in 24 hours: 31 UAVs attacked, fired from MLRS and artillery

On February 14, the Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia region 110 times. In particular, the Russian army attacked 31 UAVs. There is destruction, no casualties were reported yesterday. UNN reports this with a link to the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration.

"The occupiers conducted 110 strikes in 19 towns and villages," the RMA said.

Reportedly, the Russian-backed militants carried out 3 MLRS attacks on Novodarivka and Robotyne, as well as 31 UAV attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Poltavka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove and Lukianove.

76 hostile artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske and other localities.

"There were 7 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure," the RMA said.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in four people being wounded - mayor's office