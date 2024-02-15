Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in four people being wounded - mayor's office

Four people have been injured in the morning attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

"In the morning, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility came under fire. According to preliminary data, four people were injured," Kurtev said on Telegram.

According to him, it is also known that apartment buildings, an educational institution, and a commercial building were damaged (windows were smashed and roofs were damaged).

The relevant services are already working on the ground, he noted.

