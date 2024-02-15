Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in four people being wounded - mayor's office

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in four people being wounded - mayor's office

Kyiv  •  UNN

Four people were wounded when Russian forces attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, damaging apartment buildings, an educational institution, and a commercial building.

Four people have been injured in the morning attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

"In the morning, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility came under fire. According to preliminary data, four people were injured," Kurtev said on Telegram.

According to him, it is also known that apartment buildings, an educational institution, and a commercial building were damaged (windows were smashed and roofs were damaged).

The relevant services are already working on the ground, he noted.

Preliminary report of a hit on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhya, one wounded - OVA15.02.24, 07:39 • 31588 views

