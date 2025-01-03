Missile strike on Chernihiv: one victim and wounded

A triple missile strike on a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv has destroyed several houses. One person has been reported dead. There are some injured. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Missile attack on Chernihiv. Today, the enemy launched a triple missile attack on a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Several houses were heavily damaged. We already know about one dead person. There are wounded," Chaus wrote.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Addendum

Earlier, the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi , reportedthat two private houses in Chernihiv had been destroyed and there was a victim.