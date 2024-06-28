$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Missile attacks in Mykolaiv region: 3 people wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26017 views

In Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and two people were wounded by russian shelling, while rocket and artillery attacks in Halytsynivka and Ochakiv communities resulted in no casualties.

Missile attacks in Mykolaiv region: 3 people wounded

In Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and two people were wounded in russian attacks, while rocket and artillery attacks in Halytsynivka and Ochakiv communities resulted in no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and his car damaged by rocket fragments in Mykolaiv region on June 27. There was also an accident in which another driver was injured.

In addition, in the evening of the same day, around 21:44, the occupiers launched a missile attack on industrial infrastructure on the outskirts of the settlement. As a result, a fire broke out. Two people were injured and hospitalized. The condition of the victims is currently stable.

Also today, at 03:25, the invaders shelled Halytsynivka community of the region with MLRS. As a result of this aggression, a fire broke out on the territory outside the settlement, which was extinguished. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Also, at 05:20 and 05:37, the water area of the Ochakivska community was shelled with artillery. There were no casualties here either.

Enemy shelling on the outskirts of Mykolaiv: 2 people wounded

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ochakiv Raion
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
