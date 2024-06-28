Missile attacks in Mykolaiv region: 3 people wounded

In Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and two people were wounded in russian attacks, while rocket and artillery attacks in Halytsynivka and Ochakiv communities resulted in no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, a truck driver was injured and his car damaged by rocket fragments in Mykolaiv region on June 27. There was also an accident in which another driver was injured.

In addition, in the evening of the same day, around 21:44, the occupiers launched a missile attack on industrial infrastructure on the outskirts of the settlement. As a result, a fire broke out. Two people were injured and hospitalized. The condition of the victims is currently stable.

Also today, at 03:25, the invaders shelled Halytsynivka community of the region with MLRS. As a result of this aggression, a fire broke out on the territory outside the settlement, which was extinguished. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Also, at 05:20 and 05:37, the water area of the Ochakivska community was shelled with artillery. There were no casualties here either.

