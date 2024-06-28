Enemy shelling on the outskirts of Mykolaiv: 2 people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were wounded and hospitalized as a result of hostile shelling in the suburbs of Mykolaiv.
As a result of enemy shelling in the suburbs of Mykolaiv, 2 people were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Two victims are currently known to be hospitalized
Recall
Earlier it was reported that there were explosions in Mykolaiv.
Explosion near Mykolaiv: details reported by RMA27.06.24, 22:16 • 48653 views