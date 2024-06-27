Explosion near Mykolaiv: details reported by RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, reports that an explosion occurred outside Mykolaiv.
An explosion occurred outside Mykolaiv. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Arrival outside the city. A forest belt. Probably on the deminers. No intelligence or imagination in the russians
Recall
Earlier, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that explosions had occurred in the city.
Mayor: Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv27.06.24, 21:53 • 29654 views